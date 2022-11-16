Sparkasse launches new online payment function via Giropay

At Sparkasse, users can now pay with the digital Girocard via Giropay, as was reported by Caschy’s Blog. This includes the existing services of Paydirekt, Kwitt, and the former Giropay. From now on, customers will be able to make use of the discount campaigns as well as buyer protection. Sparkasse customers can use their Girocard with the new functions via the Android app "Mobile Payment".
In March of 2022, the German Federal Cartel Office gave the go-ahead for the further development and expansion of giropay. However, the Cartel Office made it a condition that the intended exclusivity obligation be abandoned. The exclusivity agreement, which was intended to secure the investments, was therefore waived. paydirekt is responsible for the central organisation of contracts and the operation of the payment process.
