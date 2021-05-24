Sparkasse launches digital receipt pilot project

Companies can already register for the pilot project, which will start in July 2021. However, before the project starts, the companies must align their POS software with the digital receipt. The billplace app can also be used with all NFC-enabled Android and iOS smartphones. The companies that support this payment method are shown via the store finder of the bill.place app.
When paying with a Sparkasse card, the receipt will automatically be stored in customer’s app. If users pay with a credit card or in cash, the Sparkasse solution allows them to receive the receipt via a QR code in the app, which is also usable for returns, exchanges or warranty claims. The Android version of the app can be downloaded already, yet the iOS app is not yet available.
