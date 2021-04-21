Sparkasse Hanau partners with Mastercard for payments processing

Germany-based bank Sparkasse Hanau has announced partnering with Mastercard to launch safe payment systems at 8 e-charging stations at their office parking lots.
The electric charging stations provide climate-neutral electricity and can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to a Sparkasse Hanau representative, the payment process for charging is simple and contactless using a card or smartphone. With Mastercard’s Sustainable Mobility Program, the company supports consumer-friendly infrastructure for electric vehicles and secure payment systems at e-charging stations aiming for the process to be as simple as paying at conventional petrol pumps.
In addition, the Sparkasse Hanau is participating in Mastercard's climate protection initiative, the ‘Priceless Planet Coalition’. As part of this project, a tree will be planted for each payment made with a Mastercard card at one of the Sparkasse Hanau’s e-charging stations. The Priceless Planet Coalition, established by Mastercard, has pledged to plant a total of 100 million trees within five years and is focusing on reforestation projects.
