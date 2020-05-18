Sections
News

Sovcombank, Idram to enable e-wallet transactions in Russia and Armenia

Monday 18 May 2020 15:55 CET | News

Sovcombank, Idram (together with IDBank), and Mobile Payments have agreed on a strategic partnership in the field of financial services.

The parties intend to cooperate in providing customers from Russia and Armenia with the possibility of refilling accounts and e-wallets opened in Sovcombank and Idram. 

As part of the first stage of the partnership, the participants established a new company in Russia that will develop fintech solutions. The focus of the company will be projects, primarily aimed at streamlining the convenience of banking operations, simplifying the technology of payments and transfers between customers.

Combining the experience of creating high-tech financial services for customers in each of the countries participating in the cooperation is expected to provide a synergetic effect to achieve strategic goals.




More: Link


