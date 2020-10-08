|
South African mobile payments provider Zapper ends collaboration with Masterpass

South Africa-based Zapper, a mobile payments, loyalty, and rewards platform, has stopped their interoperability agreement with Masterpass.

 

The interoperability agreement between Zapper and Masterpass will cease effective from 25 October 2020, following the culmination of the 90-day notice period. Masterpass is Mastercard’s QR payment service, which powers FNB’s scan to pay.

The agreement had introduced some unintended consequences, primarily the introduction of friction into Zapper’s payment experience and disintermediation from the market. 

As an open platform, Zapper is interoperable with other domestic QR code payment services. This means Zapper users can scan and pay non-Zapper QR codes from other providers, and third-party Zapper-integrated apps can scan and pay Zapper QR codes in the market.

The company is looking to expand its partnership network with payment gateways and processors, bill aggregators, parking operators, fintechs and banks.


