South-African bank Absa introduces QR payments

In a statement, the bank says it has taken its latest step towards expanding its growing digital payments portfolio with the launch of QR payments. Absa says all payment processing will be subject to customer authentication using their Absa Banking App PIN code to ensure transactions are secure.
Absa customers already have access to the recently launched Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay, as well as Samsung Pay, which was rolled out in 2018. Their virtual card has also been available since May 2020 and, according to bank officials, customers have already taken advantage of the convenience of retrieving their full card details and making ecommerce payments without their actual plastic cards. Absa says in 2020 it witnessed a 200% increase in contactless payments, while ecommerce levels doubled.
