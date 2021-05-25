|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SoftTouch POS & Payments adds PayPal and Venmo payment acceptance capabilities to its solutions

Tuesday 25 May 2021 14:03 CET | News

US-based fintech SoftTouch POS & Payments has announced that it has added touch-free PayPal and Venmo payment acceptance capabilities to its solutions.

PayPal and Venmo are now integrated on all SoftTouch platforms, including SoftTouch POS, SoftTouch POS Pay, and the SoftTouch POS Mobile App.

To make a purchase, consumers only need to open the PayPal or Venmo app from their smartphones, scan the establishment’s unique QR code, and pay. Merchants will have the ability to provide or scan client generated QR codes for payment. In addition, merchants will be able to deliver PayPal and Venmo payment requests by text or email. Eligible QR code transactions are protected from chargebacks, reversals, and their associated fees as well.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayPal, QR code, merchants, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like