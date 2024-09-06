Slovak customers can now utilise BLIK's payment services

Following an announcement made in July 2024, when BLIK expanded its cooperation with Tatra banka to provide access to accelerated online purchases, the company’s system has now fulfilled all implementation work, allowing the bank’s users to leverage its solutions. Initially BLIK was launched to the Slovak market in 2023 after a merger with VIAMO, with Tatra banka becoming the first financial institution to sign an agreement to participate in the BLIK system in July this year.
