Slovak customers can now utilise BLIK's payment services

Friday 6 September 2024 14:24 CET | News

Poland-based payment service provider BLIK has announced that it completed all implementation procedures and is currently available to Tatra banka customers. 

Following an announcement made in July 2024, when BLIK expanded its cooperation with Tatra banka to provide access to accelerated online purchases, the company’s system has now fulfilled all implementation work, allowing the bank’s users to leverage its solutions. Initially BLIK was launched to the Slovak market in 2023 after a merger with VIAMO, with Tatra banka becoming the first financial institution to sign an agreement to participate in the BLIK system in July this year.

Slovak users can now utilise BLIK’s payment services

As of the current announcement, customers of the Tatra banka VIAMO app can leverage BLIK mobile payments, with them needing to generate a 6-digit code in the app and enter it on the payment page. Subsequent to this step, users have full visibility over all transaction details and can confirm the transaction utilising their PIN in the app. By implementing this method, the two organisations aim to provide increased convenience, speed, and security.

BLIK’s expansion into the Slovak market

When commenting on the news, representatives from Tatra banka underlined that, by including BLIK in its offering, the financial institution intends to complement its range of payment instruments and optimise its user experience. Amongst the first online payment service providers to deliver BLIK as a payment method for merchants across Slovakia was PayU, with customers of the Tatra banka VIAMO app now being able to conduct payments with BLIK in online stores that utilise PayU as a payment gateway. After a collaboration in Poland, which saw substantial results, PayU plans to continue its relationship with BLIK in Slovakia and serve the needs of local users while supporting the development of ecommerce in the region.

Furthermore, officials also mentioned that the decision to offer BLIK to Tatra banka customers in Slovakia can be attributed to the increasing demand for convenient and secure payment methods. Individuals are progressively more inclined to leverage augmented solutions that can simplify online shopping. Additionally, BLIK plans to implement its services with more banks operating across the Slovak market in the upcoming period. 

Source: Link


Keywords: digital payments, mobile payments, online shopping, online security, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Blik, Tatra banka
Countries: Slovakia
