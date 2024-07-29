Subscribe
BLIK expands in Slovakia

Monday 29 July 2024 13:47 CET | News

Poland-based payment service provider BLIK has announced the expansion of its cooperation with Slovakia-based Tatra banka to offer faster online purchases. 

Following this announcement, users and customers of the Tatra Banka VIAMO mobile application will be given the possibility to make purchases online faster, more conveniently, and safely by leveraging the new service. Tatra Banka will also make the BLIK payment methods available to its clients in the following months. 

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry. 

More information on the announcement

The BLIK payment was developed in order to involve the process of displaying a 6-digit BLIK code in the mobile application, which is then entered into the payment form during the overall purchase procedure. In the next step, the client reviews all payment details and confirms the transaction with their PIN in the mobile banking application. Because of the expanded cooperation between Tatra bank and BLIK SK, clients of the Tatra banka VIAMO application are set to have access to the modern BLIK payment method in the Slovak online stores. 

As shoppers in Slovakia are active e-customers, the partnership is expected to provide a new intuitive payment method, while also representing an important step in the process of developing universal solutions for clients of all banks. According to the official press release, work on further implementations is still ongoing, and the BLIK financial institution is set to soon announce more collaborations, developments, and partnerships. 



More: Link


Keywords: partnership, expansion, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Blik, Tatra banka
Countries: Slovakia
Blik

Tatra banka

