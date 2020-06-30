Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Singtel's mobile wallet Dash rolls out insurance savings plan

Tuesday 30 June 2020 12:53 CET | News

Singtel’s mobile wallet service Dash has rolled out an insurance savings plan, called 'Dash EasyEarn' to enable users to grow their savings conveniently. 

According to The Fast Mode, the solution is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance, and eligible Singapore-based consumers can benefit from it exclusively through Singtel’s Dash app. Moreover, the Dash EasyEarn will add a series of financial services to the existing Dash mobile app, which currently provides payments, mobile data top-ups, ecommerce, lifestyle, and remittance services.

The solution comes to provide help for investors who want to start saving regularly for their future but who may be concerned about cash flow, especially during these challenging times. Therefore, they can start a Dash EasyEarn plan with a minimum initial premium of USD 2,000, up to a maximum of USD 20,000, with other benefits included, such as up to 2% per annual returns for the first policy year, no lock-in period, and unlimited withdrawals with zero penalties.

Furthermore, Dash EasyEarn offers up to 105% of the account value in the event of death, security through its capital guarantee, while allows users to withdraw their funds any time in case of emergencies, without penalties or any interest clawback.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Singtel, mobile wallet, Dash, launch, insurance savings plan, Dash EasyEarn, Etiqa Insurance, payments, mobile data top-ups, ecommerce, lifestyle, remittance services, clawback, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like