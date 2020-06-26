Singtel launches mobile payments solution for prepaid customers

The solution, called NETS Click, enables NETS ATM bank cards from DBS, OCBC, and UOB to get digitised as an hi!App payment method. Besides, this contactless payment option allows unbanked customers to carry out transactions on the app, providing a safe digital alternative to visiting physical retail stores in-person, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, Singtel prepaid customers will use NETS Click to pay for transactions on the hi!App after a one-time sign-up, while the transaction amount will be deducted directly from their bank account, without any transaction fees.
Also, customers will receive 1 GB of free mobile data after they register and top-up with NETS Click for the first time, and a complimentary 30% additional bonus talktime with every NETS Click top-up from 25 June to 31 July 2020.
