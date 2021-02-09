Shopify expands Shop Pay to merchants on Facebook and Instagram

According to TechCrunch, this is the first time Shop Pay will be made available outside of Shopify’s own platform, representing significant expansion for the ecommerce platform’s payments technology. Shop Pay will first become available to all Shopify merchants using checkout on Instagram in the US, and then will launch to Facebook in the following weeks.
Furthermore, the offering will enable consumers to find tagged products from Shopify merchants in the app, then add them to their in-app cart. At checkout, they can then select Shop Pay as their preferred payment option from among credit card, debit card, and PayPal. Afterwards, the consumer will receive a confirmation code on their phone, which they have to enter to complete the order without leaving Instagram. A similar experience will be available on Facebook.
Additionally, the orders can also be tracked via Shopify’s Shop app, the same as those processed on Shopify itself, TechCrunch stated.
