News

Shell stations in Malaysia now accepting ShopeePay

Friday 23 July 2021 15:37 CET | News

Shell Malaysia has announced that customers can now use the ShopeePay e-wallet at all Shell stations nationwide, when making payments for purchases of fuel or other goods.

According to Paultan.org, to mark the collaboration between Shell And Shopee, Shopee users will benefit from a MYR 4 cashback reward when they spend a minimum of MYR 30 and pay with ShopeePay at any participating Shell station. The cashback deal is valid for a limited time from 15 July to 15 August, 2021, only for the first 250,000 transactions.

Additionally, ahead of the Shopee 8.8 Brands Festival, customers can also take the opportunity to purchase Shell lubricants for both cars and motorcycles at special prices from the Shell Lubes Official Store on Shopee.

Overall, the ShopeePay mobile wallet has seen a growing adoption among consumers. Thanks to the Shopee app, users can find the best offerings in the vicinity from participating merchants through the location-based feature, called Deals Near Me, where they can enjoy more savings while performing contactless payments, the company's officials stated.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, e-wallet, loyalty programme
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
