Sensepass integrates Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later

Dubbed the 'Wallet of Wallets', Sensepass is one, centralised hub that accepts any digital payment the shopper chooses, from credit and debit cards, to platforms like Venmo and Coinbase, and now, Sezzle's payment offering. With this partnership, Sezzle users can shop by tapping their phone on any Sensepass-enabled device and choosing Sezzle.
Sezzle's financing solution has seen increased adoption throughout COVID-19. According to studies cited by prnewswire.com, the pandemic accelerated the digitisation of payments by an unprecedented amount, and while the desire for brick and mortar retail stayed intact, shoppers also came to prefer contactless options to protect their health.
With this partnership, Sezzle users can shop by tapping their phone on any Sensepass enabled device and choosing Sezzle. Sensepass allows Sezzle in-store merchants to bypass Sezzle's virtual card integration to reach shoppers andusers can transact with the merchant directly from their Sezzle account.
Besides safety, there are different social, financial, and convenience factors that contribute to people's payment preferences, and Sezzle's vision is to leave the choice to the shopper. With its integration with Sensepass, Sezzle's digital payment platform becomes one more accessible option for in-store shoppers.
Sensepass’ goal is to offer retailers the freedom and flexibility to offer all payment methods. An integration with Sezzle brings it one step closer to this.
