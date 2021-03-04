|
Sarawak Pay e-wallet integrates with UnionPay to enable international transactions

Friday 5 March 2021 12:59 CET | News

Sarawak Pay, the e-wallet app for cashless transactions introduced by the Malaysian government, can now be used for international payments after its integration with UnionPay.

Via this collaboration, the app can now be used for international payments wherever UnionPay QR codes are accepted. Furthermore, a UnionPay virtual card has also been launched via Sarawak Pay.

Sarawak Pay was launched by the Malaysian government in 2017 as part of its efforts to introduce a digital economy. It enables payments via an e-wallet, by credit card and online banking. The app also features ‘scan and pay’, which enables users to make QR code payments.


