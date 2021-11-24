|
Samsung Pay Boost QR still available

Tuesday 16 November 2021 15:27 CET | News

Samsung has announced that its Malaysian payment method Boost QR will remain available until 24 November 2021, as opposed to 15 November.

The Boost QR payment method through Samsung Pay will be discontinued after the date through a mandatory update that will take place after 24 November, according to Samsung’s representatives.

Launched earlier in 2020, Boost QR was the only QR code payment method available through Samsung Pay in Malaysia and the only e-wallet option in the country that allows peer-to-peer money transfer and direct wallet top-up.

The reasons behind the ending of the collaboration remain unclear as none of the companies came forward with further explanations.

