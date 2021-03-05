Samsung launches payments for wearables in Germany

Cashless payments are also possible with compatible Galaxy smartwatches from Samsung. Samsung Pay has been officially available for Galaxy smartphones since October 2020. According to Samsung, users can use Samsung Pay on all models of the Galaxy Watch series. To pay with Samsung Pay, users must press and hold the back button on the smartwatch and enter the Samsung Pay PIN to verify themselves, tap on PAY and hold the smartwatch near the card reader to make the payment. This payment method can be used wherever contactless payment with VISA and NFC payments are accepted.
When paying with Samsung Pay on the Samsung smartwatch, users are protected by two-factor authentication, with a PIN and your device. The first transaction of a day requires a Samsung Pay PIN, and the session will remain open until the smartwatch is turned off, meaning a fraudster cannot simply pay when he gets hold of your device. The transaction history can be traced in the Samsung Wearable app. Payments abroad with Samsung Pay are free of charge wherever contactless payments with VISA are accepted.
