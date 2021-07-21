Sam's Club announces new Scan&Go feature in Mexico

According to Mexico News Daily, the Scan&Go feature has been in operation for more than three years in the US-based stores but has now arrived in Mexico to coincide with the the supermarket chain’s 30th anniversary in the country.
The feature can be accessed through the Sam’s Club application for iOS and Android. Shoppers use their smartphone camera to capture product barcodes, which will show information about the product and its price. Afterwards, they simply click on the payment option to make the purchase, and the app displays a code that is presented to a staff member at the exit.
Overall, the offering is expected to speed up the payment process for customers and to reduce contact with other people, reducing the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus, Mexico News Daily, reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions