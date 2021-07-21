|
News

Sam's Club announces new Scan&Go feature in Mexico

Wednesday 21 July 2021 14:33 CET | News

Sam’s Club has announced a new feature that allows Mexico-based consumers to to pay for their purchases using their phone.

According to Mexico News Daily, the Scan&Go feature has been in operation for more than three years in the US-based stores but has now arrived in Mexico to coincide with the the supermarket chain’s 30th anniversary in the country. 

The feature can be accessed through the Sam’s Club application for iOS and Android. Shoppers use their smartphone camera to capture product barcodes, which will show information about the product and its price. Afterwards, they simply click on the payment option to make the purchase, and the app displays a code that is presented to a staff member at the exit.

Overall, the offering is expected to speed up the payment process for customers and to reduce contact with other people, reducing the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus, Mexico News Daily, reported.


