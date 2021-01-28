|
Safaricom launches M-Pesa bill management service

Kenya-based telco operator Safaricom has announced the launch of an M-Pesa bill management service.

The service targets schools, landlords, utilities, and other businesses that get repeat payments, offering a platform where they can present and receive pending payments from customers, and issue electronic receipts. The service offers a single point where customers can view all their bills, receive reminders, and automate the payment of bills.

All payments received through M-Pesa are instantly reconciled on the platform, which also provides an option to manually add payments. Customers using the service will instantly receive an SMS reminder when a new bill is generated or when the bill is due.


