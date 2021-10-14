|
Safaricom and NHIF launch M-PESA mini app

Thursday 14 October 2021 13:24 CET | News

Kenya-based communication solutions company Safaricom has rolled out a mini-app version of M-PESA that will provide NHIF’s transacting services.

The NHIF mini-app will provide all NHIF services through the super app, enabling customers to access services wherever they are without visiting NHIF offices or downloading a separate app. Payment and account reconciliation services are already live on the mini-app, with procedure approvals set to become available soon.

Safaricom launched the M-PESA super app in June 2021, providing M-PESA customers with a digital and convenient way to transact. The super app introduces additional M-PESA functionality including fingerprint and face authentication for transactions, Send to Many, on-demand statements, personal transaction notes, and access to businesses through the mini-apps.


Keywords: mobile payments, product launch, transactions , biometric authentication
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Kenya
