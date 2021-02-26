|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ROSSMANN and Bluecode launch contactless payments in Germany

Friday 26 February 2021 14:14 CET | News

Drugstore chain ROSSMANN has introduced a Bluecode contactless payments acceptance in Germany.

 

ROSSMANN is offering its customers cashless and contactless payments through the mobile payments solution Bluecode. According to Presseportal, ROSSMANN officials explained that the Point of Sale (POS) system enables cashless payments, which is becoming increasingly important for hygienic reasons, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile payment solution Bluecode can be used at ROSSMANN directly via the Bluecode app. In the future, it will be possible to use numerous banking apps that have integrated the Bluecode payment function. The payment is processed with a blue barcode, shown in the Bluecode app after it is opened with a face or touch ID, that is valid once. The cashier scans this blue barcode from the customer's smartphone and the amount due is debited from the customer's bank account. A new barcode that does not contain any personal data is generated for each payment process. 

Bluecode is a mobile payments solution providing contactless payments via smartphone, enabling payments from merchants and banking apps.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, contactless payments, POS, mPOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like