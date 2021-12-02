Robi Axiata added to Fortumo's direct carrier billing platform

Merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform can collect payments from Robi and Airtel subscribers through Fortumo’s Unified SDK. Unified SDK connects merchants to Robi, a network of telcos, and 30+ digital wallets through one integration. Fortumo hosts and localises Unified SDK checkout flows on its platform, making it scalable for merchants to launch local payment methods across the world.
According to the press release, in Bangladesh, credit card penetration is only 0.2% while 41% of people own a smartphone. For merchants, this creates the problem of having many users able to access services but without a payment method to pay for premium content. Carrier billing solves the problem by allowing any mobile device owner to charge payments to their phone bill instead.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions