Robi Axiata added to Fortumo's direct carrier billing platform

Thursday 2 December 2021 14:19 CET | News

Estonia-based mobile technology company Fortumo has announced the launch of mobile operator Robi Axiata on its payment platform in Bangladesh.

Merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform can collect payments from Robi and Airtel subscribers through Fortumo’s Unified SDK. Unified SDK connects merchants to Robi, a network of telcos, and 30+ digital wallets through one integration. Fortumo hosts and localises Unified SDK checkout flows on its platform, making it scalable for merchants to launch local payment methods across the world.

According to the press release, in Bangladesh, credit card penetration is only 0.2% while 41% of people own a smartphone. For merchants, this creates the problem of having many users able to access services but without a payment method to pay for premium content. Carrier billing solves the problem by allowing any mobile device owner to charge payments to their phone bill instead.


