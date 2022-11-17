Subscribe
rexx systems partners with Yokoy for secure processing of travel expenses

Thursday 17 November 2022 12:30 CET | News

Germany-based rexx systems has announced partnering with provider of an all-in-one solution for expense management Yokoy.

 

rexx systems is a scalable software solution for customers of all sizes and industries, which is used in over 20 countries. The software solutions are primarily in the areas of recruiting, talent management and human resources. With workflows and networking, the rexx Suite ensures cooperation between the HR department, managers and employees.

Users can receive the software as a license installation on their server or as a practical rental solution,  as "Software as a Service" from the cloud. In Switzerland and Austria, rexx branches offer sales advice and project support through local offices with experienced sales managers and consultants for project support.

Yokoy offers a leading all-in-one solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate spend management for mid-sized and large companies. For this purpose, Yokoy combines expense management, invoice processing and the administration of intelligent company cards on a central platform.

The new module

rexx systems now offers the additional module travel expenses as part of the rexx suite. With the new travel expenses module, the processing of expenses and travel expenses can be handled securely. Thanks to the solution from partner Yokoy, which is integrated into the rexx Suite, expenses such as mileage allowance, accommodation costs, meal allowances, or hospitality are automatically processed in the travel expense report with the help of artificial intelligence.

Time savings for employees and HR departments

HR departments receive transparency and an overview of the travel expenses incurred. In addition, because of the electronically supported workflow, the employees get access to accelerated processing and reimbursement of the costs that are often incurred. The availability of the solution as a smartphone app also makes it possible to submit travel expenses while on the go. Receipts can be scanned immediately and submitted for processing.

Compliance with regulatory provisions

In addition to simplifying the submission of expenses, the integration of the Yokoy solution into the rexx system landscape also supports the verification of receipts. Compliance guidelines and internal regulations are not only mapped, but compliance with them is also automatically ensured. The scope for interpretation of internal regulations is limited due to predefined regulations. Incorrect entries or possible cases of fraud are thus automatically recognised. In addition, legal requirements such as domestic or foreign flat rates, additional meal allowances or changes in VAT or mileage allowance are automatically kept up to date.


