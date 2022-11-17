rexx systems partners with Yokoy for secure processing of travel expenses

rexx systems is a scalable software solution for customers of all sizes and industries, which is used in over 20 countries. The software solutions are primarily in the areas of recruiting, talent management and human resources. With workflows and networking, the rexx Suite ensures cooperation between the HR department, managers and employees.
Users can receive the software as a license installation on their server or as a practical rental solution, as "Software as a Service" from the cloud. In Switzerland and Austria, rexx branches offer sales advice and project support through local offices with experienced sales managers and consultants for project support.
Yokoy offers a leading all-in-one solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate spend management for mid-sized and large companies. For this purpose, Yokoy combines expense management, invoice processing and the administration of intelligent company cards on a central platform.
In addition to simplifying the submission of expenses, the integration of the Yokoy solution into the rexx system landscape also supports the verification of receipts. Compliance guidelines and internal regulations are not only mapped, but compliance with them is also automatically ensured. The scope for interpretation of internal regulations is limited due to predefined regulations. Incorrect entries or possible cases of fraud are thus automatically recognised. In addition, legal requirements such as domestic or foreign flat rates, additional meal allowances or changes in VAT or mileage allowance are automatically kept up to date.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
