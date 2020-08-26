Sections
News

Revenue Group, Caltex partner to introduce digital payment services in Malaysia

Wednesday 26 August 2020 13:05 CET | News

Revenue Group has announced a partnership with Chevron Malaysia, which owns and markets Caltex, to introduce digital payment services at their petrol stations.

Caltex is a petroleum brand name of Chevron Corporation used in 29 countries in the APAC region. According to The Edge Markets, the partnership will introduce e-wallet payments at Caltex' petrol stations to improve the customer experience, while allowing them to refuel and pay with their mobile phones. 

Therefore, the initiative will enable the installation of smart digital payment terminals at over 420 Caltex petrol stations, accepting local e-wallet payments from Touch 'n Go eWallet, Boost, and GrabPay, with the group expecting work to be completed at the end of August 2020.

Furthermore, Revenue Group anticipates higher rates of digital payment adoption among Malaysians to boost its revenue as a provider of electronic transaction processing services, as more consumers are shifting towards digital payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Edge Markets reported.

Keywords: Revenue Group, Chevron, Malaysia, Caltex, digital payments, petrol stations, APAC, e-wallet, mobile payments, digital payment terminals, Touch 'n Go eWallet, Boost, GrabPay, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
Payments & Commerce

