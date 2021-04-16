|
Restaurant payment solution Sunday launches with USD 24 mln seed round

Friday 16 April 2021 13:31 CET | News

Restaurant payment startup Sunday has launched with a USD 24 million seed round with the goal of making it easier for diners to pay the bill.

According to Restaurant Business, the company's QR code-based platform is designed to enable guests to check out at their leisure in as little as 10 seconds and free up staff to focus on other things. It also promises higher tips and check averages, lower transaction fees, and faster table turns.

To use the solution, guests can use their smartphone to scan a QR code at their table and pay whenever they want, with options to split the bill and tip. Payments are processed by Stripe, and Sunday currently integrates with most of the big POS providers including Micros, Brink, and Square. Besides, the agreement with Stripe has allowed the company to reduce processing fees for restaurants by an average of 0.5%.

Furthermore, Sunday's top priorities are adding POS integrations and getting more restaurants on board. It's focusing on dine-in restaurants, and is currently letting restaurants to sign up for free for its service. However, the company will eventually charge commissions on each transaction, Restaurant Business stated.


