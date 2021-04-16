Restaurant payment solution Sunday launches with USD 24 mln seed round

According to Restaurant Business, the company's QR code-based platform is designed to enable guests to check out at their leisure in as little as 10 seconds and free up staff to focus on other things. It also promises higher tips and check averages, lower transaction fees, and faster table turns.
To use the solution, guests can use their smartphone to scan a QR code at their table and pay whenever they want, with options to split the bill and tip. Payments are processed by Stripe, and Sunday currently integrates with most of the big POS providers including Micros, Brink, and Square. Besides, the agreement with Stripe has allowed the company to reduce processing fees for restaurants by an average of 0.5%.
Furthermore, Sunday's top priorities are adding POS integrations and getting more restaurants on board. It's focusing on dine-in restaurants, and is currently letting restaurants to sign up for free for its service. However, the company will eventually charge commissions on each transaction, Restaurant Business stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions