RBL Bank, Mastercard partner to launch mobile banking payment solution in India

Friday 16 April 2021 14:57 CET | News

RBL Bank and Mastercard have partnered to launch the Pay by Bank app, a mobile banking payment solution, in India.

RBL Bank and Mastercard have partnered to launch the Pay by Bank RBL Bank customers can now use the mobile banking app to make contactless transactions anywhere in the country, whether in-store or online. This feature will be available at all Mastercard-accepting retailers that accept contactless and online payments around the globe. Furthermore, the app also supports bill payments as well as personal payments via mobile banking.

The app does not reveal the customer's payment information to the merchant during transactions. Customised transaction controls are also included in the solution, enabling customers to keep track of how, when, and where their payment information is being used.


Keywords: RBL Bank, Mastercard, partnership, product launch, mobile banking, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
