Raise rolls out mobile payments app

According to Chicago Business Journal, the app is called Slide and can be used at more than 150 retailers (such as Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, and Chipotle) in 100,000 locations nationwide. Raise marketplace’s investors include PayPal, Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates.
Moreover, users can link Slide to their credit cards, or use payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, and deposit funds ahead of time to earn an extra 1% on every purchase.
Regarding the checkout process, users are enabled to select a brand, enter the purchase, and scan a barcode on their phones in the store. Once the purchase is complete, users earn 4% cashback instantly in their Slide app, which can be applied towards their next Slide purchase or – once earnings reach USD 15 – they can cash out to their Venmo or PayPal account. Besides, there are no fees and no limit on the amount of cash back customers can earn, Chicago Business Journal reported.
