News

Raise rolls out mobile payments app

Friday 24 July 2020 10:57 CET | News

US-based gift card marketplace Raise has launched a mobile payments app that enables consumers to pay for goods online or in stores through a contactless checkout. 

According to Chicago Business Journal, the app is called Slide and can be used at more than 150 retailers (such as Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, and Chipotle) in 100,000 locations nationwide. Raise marketplace’s investors include PayPal, Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates.

Moreover, users can link Slide to their credit cards, or use payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, and deposit funds ahead of time to earn an extra 1% on every purchase. 

Regarding the checkout process, users are enabled to select a brand, enter the purchase, and scan a barcode on their phones in the store. Once the purchase is complete, users earn 4% cashback instantly in their Slide app, which can be applied towards their next Slide purchase or – once earnings reach USD 15 – they can cash out to their Venmo or PayPal account. Besides, there are no fees and no limit on the amount of cash back customers can earn, Chicago Business Journal reported.


Keywords: Raise, US, gift card, marketplace, launch, mobile payments, online payments, contactless checkout, Slide, retailers, Lowe's, Ulta Beauty, Chipotle, PayPal, Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, credit cards, payment methods, Apple Pay, Google Pay, barcode, cashback, Venmo
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

