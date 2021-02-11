|
Radar Payments launches the Tap to Phone mobile payments acceptance solution

Switzerland-based payment processing provider Radar Payments has announced the launch of Tap to Phone, a service that allows sellers to use their mobile devices to accept payments.

Tap to phone, also known as SoftPOS or Contactless Payment on COTS consists of turning any smartphone into a payment acceptance device without the need for extra hardware. It offers a way for merchants to accept payments – from market stall owners and micro-entrepreneurs to brick and mortar retailers, food delivery drivers, and nomadic businesses.

With Tap to Phone, acquirers will enable their merchants to accept all contactless payment methods: contactless EMV cards, NFC devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and QR codes. In addition, Radar Payments’ Tap to phone is offered as a white labelled service to banks, PSPs, and fintechs, facilitating the onboarding of merchants to their acquirers.


