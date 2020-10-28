|
Quest launches tap-on-phone payment solution in Australia

Wednesday 28 October 2020 13:23 CET | News

Australia-based technology provider Quest Payment Systems (Quest) has launched the tap-on-phone payments solution Airpay TAP.

The solution allows merchants to accept contactless card payments on Android devices via an app.

Prior to the launch, Quest has entered into agreements with major payment networks including Visa, Mastercard, eftpos, and American Express.

According to shoppingcenternews.com, transactions over the contactless limit will still require customers to use their PIN to authorise payments. Biometric authentication is also supported for mobile wallet users.

At launch, Airpay TAP will be available on Android devices only. The solution supports most Android phone devices manufactured since 2016 running Android 7.0 and above, including all major phone manufacturers such as Samsung, Google, LG, HTC, Sony, Huawei, XiaoMi, and OnePlus.

For Apple devices, Quest offers a Bluetooth contactless reader that can be used to add contactless payment capabilities to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.


More: Link


Keywords: Quest Payment Systems, Airpay TAP, Australia, tap-on-phone, merchants, contactless payment, Visa, Mastercard, eftpos, American Express, mobile wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Australia
