News

Purewrist launches new payment wearable device

Friday 18 September 2020 10:04 CET | News

Purewrist has announced the launch of a new wearable payment device Purewrist GO, supported by the new Purewrist payment platform and mobile application.

Purewrist GO is a stylish bracelet that allows secure contactless payment transactions, empowering consumers to make payments without the need to touch cash or a card again.

Retailing at USD 25, users receive a color-customizable bracelet, contactless Mastercard prepaid card, account activation, and a pre-loaded amount of USD 10, UAS 25, or USD 50. Upon receipt and activation of the Purewrist bracelet, pre-loaded funds are immediately available for purchases at establishments with NFC-enabled contactless readers, such as retail stores, restaurants, mass transit and more. Purewrist GO account holders may access their PIN-protected Mastercard account card number in-app, which is further masked for security to complete online transactions.

Users can upgrade their bracelet at any time to an FDIC-insured, personalized reloadable account at no extra cost after completing identity verification. Reloadable accounts are funded through an existing bank account or credit/debit card and offer an option for automatic reload for convenience.

Purewrist GO is the flagship consumer product of the larger Purewrist platform. The fintech platform provides not just a wearable, but an end-to-end program and technology experience with reloadable prepaid accounts that can be used anywhere Mastercard Debit is accepted. The Company offers solutions for businesses, individuals and families alike with the option to create accounts for employers to distribute financial benefits and rewards to employees, or for parents to automate the amount and frequency of allowance to children and instill values of financial responsibility at a younger age.


Keywords: Purewrist, payment wearables, Mastecard, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
