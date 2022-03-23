|
News

PSP Gini integrates Gini Pay Connect at Consorsbank and Ottonova

Wednesday 23 March 2022 15:16 CET | News

Germany-based payment solution provider Gini has announced integrating its transfer function Gini Pay Connect at Consorsbank and at private health insurance company Ottonova

The aim is to facilitate the billing and payment of medical bills for those with private health insurance. The feature developed enables customers to transfer payment information, for example from doctor and pharmacy bills, directly from the Ottonova app to the Consorsbank banking app to complete the transfer. Ottonova, Consorsbank, and Gini aim to offer their customers an integrated billing and payment process.

Insured persons can transmit their invoices to Ottonova digitally via the app, with Gini Pay Connect extracting the payment information and forwarding it directly to the Consorsbank banking app. The individual payment information is automatically pre-filled and users can initiate the transaction directly without having to enter the IBAN. All information is subject to the legal data protection requirements and, according to a Gini representative, the data traffic takes place exclusively on servers in Germany.


Keywords: partnership, mobile banking, banks, IBAN, payment processing, e-invoicing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
