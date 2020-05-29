Sections
News

Presto launches free Contactless Dining Kit for restaurants

Friday 29 May 2020 13:26 CET | News

US-based restaurant technology platform Presto has launched a free Contactless Dining Kit for every restaurant, no matter the size and configuration.

According to the press release, the free Contactless Dining Kit offers a contactless menu display, ordering, and payment technology solutions, allowing guests to use their personal mobile devices to scan NFC tags and QR codes at restaurants to view the complete menu, place orders, and pay contactless with their phone at the table – without the need for touching any foreign surface or any contact with people outside of their dining party. 

In addition, guests can check in online using their smartphone, view wait time estimates in real time, and get an alert when their table is ready. The Presto system also integrates loyalty programmes and enables an in-restaurant digital personalisation experience.

Moreover, Presto is tracking state and local regulations to make sure that the kit helps restaurants comply with local guidelines for minimising human contact and maximising social distancing. 


More: Link


Keywords: Presto, US, Contactless Dining Kit, contactless menu display, NFC tags, QR codes, Contactless Ordering, POS, contactless payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
