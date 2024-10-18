Premier Bank, Mastercard, Tappy Technologies launch Tap2Pay

Through this move, Premier Bank secured its place as one of the first Somali Banks in Africa to introduce tokenised-passive payment wearables. The solution, developed as part of a collaboration between Premier Bank, a financial institution providing personal and business accounts, mobile money, and financial solutions, among others, and Mastercard and Tappy Technologies, aims to provide secure and contactless transactions via wearable technology.
The current news comes shortly after Mastercard launched real-time payments in South Africa, with the region benefiting from immediate card payments. This move was part of Mastercard’s broader strategy to optimise payment speed and security via product improvements, network optimisation, and strategic collaborations.
Integrating Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the Tap2Pay wearables, which include eyeglasses, rings, wristbands, smartwatch straps, and phone cases, allow consumers to make payments by tapping their device at any compatible point-of-sale (POS) terminal, ATM, or NFC-enabled payment point. By launching these solutions, Premier Bank aims to optimise the consumer experience while advancing the capabilities of payments and financial inclusion in Somalia.
Among the potential benefits, Premier Bank mentions:
