PPRO goes live in the US with its local payments offering

PPRO has announced its entry into the US market, enabling global payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants to reach millions of US consumers via a single API.
The growth potential is significant with US ecommerce spending expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2027, with the average online shopper spending over USD 4,000 a year with merchants. US trade corridors between China, the UK and Canada account for 65% of cross border sales reinforcing the need for businesses to tailor their checkout experience based on consumer preference.
Executives from PPRO said that as the global payments landscape becomes more fragmented, they’re seeing a rise in the adoption of local payment methods in the US such as BNPL and digital wallets, which mirrors what’s happening in Europe, LatAm, and APAC. With an expected ecommerce market of USD 1.5 trillion by 2027, this provides opportunities for global businesses to expand their reach into the US and enhance customer experience.
The US market entry follows a recent funding injection of EUR 85 million into PPRO to support its growth into key markets, expand its global network of local payment methods, and assist in strengthening its core teams across legal, compliance, and commercial. This follows PPRO’s previous successful geographic expansion into the APAC region and LatAm.
In December 2023, PPRO has integrated the popular Swiss payment method TWINT into its platform, aiming to capitalise on Switzerland's ecommerce market valued at USD 14 billion. With over 5 million active users, TWINT dominates mobile payment transactions in the country.
By offering TWINT as a payment option, PPRO seeks to improve checkout experiences, boost conversion rates, and expand access to Swiss consumers for merchants worldwide. TWINT representatives express their commitment to enhancing user convenience through the partnership, facilitating seamless and secure payments for both consumers and merchants across various industries.
