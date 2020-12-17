|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pleo includes Google Pay in its offering

Thursday 17 December 2020 14:15 CET | News

Denmark-based business expense solution provider Pleo has added Google Pay to its functionality, according to altfi.com.

The fintech’s 13,000 customers will now be able to use their Google Pay-enabled phones for contactless payments at accepting stores across the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, and Spain. Pleo only added Apple Pay to the list of its capabilities back in September 2020, rolling out the feature across Europe.

Pleo also announced that in January 2021 it will ditch prepaid spending cards in exchange for credit cards. Pleo offers company cards for employees combined with smart expense reporting to help managers and owners oversee spending. The fintech also partnered with UK-based fintech Flux in April 2020, to create a fully automated expensing solution for businesses.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Pleo, Google Pay, fintech, Denmark, UK, Europe, contactless payments, Apple Pay, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like