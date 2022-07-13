Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Planet and accesso Technology Group partner for simple on-site payments for leisure venues

Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:58 CET | News

Global tech and software provider Planet and publicly listed tech company accesso Technology Group have entered a strategic partnership to connect payments, technology, and software for leisure venues and attractions.

Planet provides integrated software, payment, and technology solutions for customers in the retail and hospitality sectors, while accesso focuses on helping operators of leisure venues and attractions globally. 

The partnership between the two companies allows guests to choose from multiple payment options during their time on-site, including contactless and digital wallets.  This makes for easier, customisable on-site experiences for travellers who can also choose to pay in their local currency, generating additional revenue for venues by not subjecting to currency exchange fees.

The new embedded service connects all payments for tickets, retail, and food and beverages on-site in one simple, linked operational platform so that guests can benefit from an enhanced, safe, and seamless exploring experience.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, FX , mobile payments, mobile money, e-wallet, digital wallet, interchange fee, embedded payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: accesso Technology Group, Planet
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

accesso Technology Group

|

Planet

|
Discover all the Company news on accesso Technology Group and other articles related to accesso Technology Group in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like