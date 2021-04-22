|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PicPay files for USD 100 mln US IPO

Thursday 22 April 2021 14:19 CET | News

Brazil-based mobile payments app operator PicPay filed with the SEC to raise up to USD 100 million in an initial public offering.

PicPay is a digital ecosystem that allows users to transact, communicate, and access financial services. PicPay's key offerings include social networking, digital wallets, financial services, and ecommerce. The company also plans to offer ads to merchants and banks in the future. Active users increased from 6.4 million in 2019 to 28.4 million in 2020.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil-based company was founded in 2012 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PICS. BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Santander, and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PicPay, IPO, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like