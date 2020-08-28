Sections
News

Phos, Mastercard team up to offer mobile payment tech to European businesses

Friday 28 August 2020 12:59 CET | News

UK-based fintech phos has extended its partnership with Mastercard in a bid to introduce a new mobile payment solution.

 

The partnership is said to enable around 12,000 small businesses across 12 European countries to accept contactless payments using their Android mobile devices. The companies have stated that the collaboration will allow merchants to digitalise their payment processes and offer more payment options to their customers.

The new partnership will support the solution’s growth in existing markets, including the UK, Germany, Romania, and Bulgaria, as well as eight other new markets including Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. Mastercard and phos will support MSMEs across Europe by offering access to a technology solution that can streamline payment processes.

The collaboration will be relying on the e-money institution Paynetics as the acquiring bank. phos is a payment acceptance solution that enables organisations to accept payments from their customers using ‘Tap on Phone’ with an NFC-enabled Android device.
