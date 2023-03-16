Phos integrates QR digital wallets to its Tap-to-Phone solution

This integration will include popular QR digital wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp, helping merchants increase sales by offering customers more ways to pay.
This offering along with Phos’ SoftPoS solution enables businesses to accept card payments directly on any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet, in-store, or on the go. Thus, they can expand their number of payment acceptance points, without the need to invest in costly additional hardware.
QR payments offer a convenient way for customers to pay, allowing them to simply scan a QR code and approve the payment within their mobile wallet. With digital wallets becoming increasingly popular, many consumers are installing QR code wallet applications on their mobile devices.
Officials from Phos said they recognise that customers and businesses alike prefer hands-free methods of payment, and they are excited to see how this new QR offering makes the contactless payment process effortless and seamless over time.
Phos has established itself as a player in the payments orchestration industry with its innovative Tap-to-Phone solution. This product offering is a step forward in the company’s mission to bring secure and efficient payments to customers and partners in new, coherent ways.
Phos currently has 19 certified acquirer connections, as the fintech continues to expand globally. It plans to increase this number exponentially to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers across international markets. This initial delivery will allow Phos to expand its reach in the US market and bring its Tap-to-Phone solution to a wider audience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions