Phos and Paynt offer a SoftPoS solution for payment service resellers

The new app enables merchants to turn any NFC-enabled Android device, such as a smartphone or tablet, into a contactless payment terminal.
The solution aims to solve key issues for resellers, improve merchant acquiring and day-to-day management by automating the onboarding process, and merchant account setup. It also provides real-time data and customisable reporting that can be accessed via API or viewed in a web-based interface.
Phos and Paynt have combined their tech, resources, and expertise to deliver this customisable white-label solution for third-party payment gateways and independent sales organisations. In doing so, they aim to help SMEs, sole traders, and specialist merchants.
Additionally, the new solution removes expensive hardware costs for SMEs as the sector continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, enabling merchants to make use of the mobile devices they already have rather than investing in new physical terminals.
Paynt’s officials stated that the new solution is simplifying how SME-sized merchants can get paid for their products and services. The white-label solution they have brought to market is a response to the demand to make accepting payments more accessible and cost-efficient.
Recently, IBS Intelligence reported that Phos has achieved CPoC accreditation from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions