News

PhonePe launches Visa Safe Click

Friday 20 March 2020 15:20 CET | News

PhonePe has launched Visa Safe Click, a one-click card payment feature, on its platform.

This launch will enable Visa debit and credit cardholders to make streamlined payments on the PhonePe platform. Visa Safe Click will help enrolled users to make these payments for amounts up to EUR 24 (INR 2.000) without entering an OTP or CVV.

While on the PhonePe app, users with Visa cards will have the option to activate the new payment feature through a one-time validation process to register their card. Users can then carry out transactions on recharges, bill payments, or other use cases on the app.

PhonePe is a platform which allows users to send money to each other and also pay bills.


Keywords: PhonePe, payments, Visa, credit card, debit card, cards, online payments, Visa Safe Click
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
