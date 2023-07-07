PhonePe launches POS solution for merchant partners

The Android-based device supports various payment modes, including debit cards, credit cards, and UPI, offering convenience and flexibility to both merchants and customers.
Equipped with the PhonePe POS App, the device streamlines transactions through tap, swipe, dip, and interoperable QR codes. It revolutionises the checkout experience for businesses, ensuring a hassle-free process regardless of the location of the transaction. Whether customers are at the counter, table, or even at a delivery location with cellular coverage, the device enhances the overall customer experience.
According to officials at PhonePe, the POS device serves as a comprehensive solution, enabling merchants to elevate the purchasing experience for consumers. With its unified interface and support for multiple payment modes, it enhances convenience and flexibility, ultimately leading to an increase in average ticket size and overall business growth. PhonePe aims to expand the reach of this solution across India, with plans to deploy 150,000 devices by next year, leveraging its vast network of over 35 million merchants nationwide.
The device's reliability and security are reinforced by its PCI-PTS 6 certification, ensuring the protection of both merchant and consumer data. It offers features such as automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, streamlining account settlement and simplifying merchant operations. Moreover, PhonePe provides the device at a nominal monthly rental fee, ensuring world-class product quality and service.
The PhonePe POS device has a touchscreen display, a highly responsive processor, long battery life, and a built-in printer for on-the-spot receipt printing. It also supports WiFi and 4G connectivity through a sim card, ensuring seamless connectivity during transactions.
By introducing this POS device, PhonePe aims to transform the payment experience for merchants, offering a comprehensive solution that combines convenience, flexibility, and enhanced customer satisfaction.
