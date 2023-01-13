PFM app PIum launches new feature `Naughty Rule`

Following this announcement, PIum clients can set up and use the `Naughty Rule`. This will put aside money every time the user will buy something from a retailer or merchant that is considered to be a `guilty pleasure` by the statistics of the application. This will allow the shopper to save some money in the PIum app, as the transaction is registered with their linked card.
The feature will be available to the UK clients, firstly for the PIum Premium customers and on the Plum Ultra subscription plan that costs GBP 4,99 per month, as it is a part of Ultra’s suite of smart saving tools.
The new feature incorporates a selection of 50 retailers from which the clients have the possibility to choose. The range of merchants consists of fast food, restaurant, clothing, and makeup stores, and the customers have the ability to choose the amount of money that the application will save with each purchase. This range is from GBP 1 (a category that is called `Mildly Mischievous`) to GBP 10 (a category that is called `Very Villainous`).
PIum offers a range of different products to its customers, including cards or active budgeting services.
Regarding its card services, PIum enables clients to spend and manage their money safer and faster, in one place. The customer can order their card using the application. Once it arrives at the preferred location, they have to follow the steps provided in the app to activate the card. The money can be transferred from their personal ‘primary pocket’ or personal linked bank account, and the user can spend it while benefiting from the budging features and spending summaries provided by PIum.
Together with the `Naughty Rule`, the PIum clients can save money automatically with an Easy Access Interest Pocket. This feature will allow them to save small, affordable amounts of money over a longer period, after setting up rules that fit each client’s standards and preferences.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions