Pecunpay offers Apple Pay and Google Pay as part of its payment processing solutions

According the press release, the service involves the digitisation of cards onto Apple and Google wallets, for all their Visa and Mastercard cards, and both physical and virtual cards.
Pecunpay has relied on Thales Group to carry out the technology integration process. As for Apple Pay, the technology known as Push Provisioning has been featured to develop the services. The capability allows consumers to add cards directly from their mobile banking app. Besides, the institution is currently developing the new Samsung Pay wallet.
Furthermore, the initiative comes as part of the fintech’s digitisation strategy, and is aimed at meeting a specific demand from its customers: being able to make mobile payments with cards issued by Pecunpay.
