|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pecunpay offers Apple Pay and Google Pay as part of its payment processing solutions

Thursday 19 November 2020 13:20 CET | News

Spain-based fintech Pecunpay has launched the payment service known as Xpays, which enables mobile payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

According the press release, the service involves the digitisation of cards onto Apple and Google wallets, for all their Visa and Mastercard cards, and both physical and virtual cards. 

Pecunpay has relied on Thales Group to carry out the technology integration process. As for Apple Pay, the technology known as Push Provisioning has been featured to develop the services. The capability allows consumers to add cards directly from their mobile banking app. Besides, the institution is currently developing the new Samsung Pay wallet.

Furthermore, the initiative comes as part of the fintech’s digitisation strategy, and is aimed at meeting a specific demand from its customers: being able to make mobile payments with cards issued by Pecunpay. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Pecunpay, launch, payment service, Xpays, mobile payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, mobile wallet, Visa, Mastercard
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like