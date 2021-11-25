|
News

Paysafe integrates paysafecard solution in Huawei's App Gallery

Thursday 25 November 2021 14:14 CET | News

UK-based integrated payments platform Paysafe has teamed up with Huawei to integrate its online cash payment solution ‘paysafecard’ in Huawei’s App Gallery.

Paysafecard, available in 50 countries through a distribution network of more than 700,000 stores, enables consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online. Payment transactions are completed using the paysafecard account. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.

The alternative payment method in the Huawei App Gallery is available in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Plans to continue the rollout throughout most countries where paysafecard is available, will make cash-based online purchases available to more customers.


