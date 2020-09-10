|
Payroc announces integrated partnership with NMI supporting Canada

Thursday 10 September 2020

Canada-based payment processing organisation Payroc has announced that their Canadian integrated payments platform (Caledon) has teamed with payments enablement platform NMI.

The primary value of the integration is to enable ISVs, ISOs and payment facilitators to easily and securely accept and manage payments in Canada while unifying payment data under one integrated platform. In this partnership, NMI will support Payroc's client base with multiple MID functionality, tokenization, fraud prevention, batch uploading, virtual terminals, and improved invoicing, shopping cart, and product management capabilities. The online merchant application will also enable expedited and seamless on-boarding for valued client accounts.

NMI is a card payment gateway, processing over 1.2 billion transactions a year from retail POS, ecommerce and self-service terminals. The company provides ISOs, fintech innovators and technologists with the software tools to liberate them from restricted payment methods, and gives them access to the latest payment technology. 

Keywords: Payroc, Canada, North America, ISO, ISV, payment facilitator, payment processing organisation, integrated payments platform, Caledon, online payments,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Canada
