News

PayPal launches QR code payments

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:26 CET | News

PayPal has launched a new payment option, its QR code feature, in the UK and 27 other markets around the globe.

According to Fintech Finance, the launch of the QR code functionality in PayPal’s app enables customers to purchase contactless, limiting their interaction with checkout technology. Additionally, due to the pandemic’s repercussions, PayPal assists its customers for a limited time, by waiving their standard seller transaction fees incurred on for sales conducted using a QR code. 

Therefore, if a buyer wants to pay, he should go to the PayPal app, click ‘Send’, and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. Subsequently, the camera will open, allowing customers to scan a seller’s QR code and complete the transaction. 

Furthermore, PayPal announced launching this functionality in the following 28 markets around the globe: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, the US.


