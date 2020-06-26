Sections
News

PayPal launches QR code contactless payments In Canada, with zero transaction fees

Friday 26 June 2020 12:56 CET | News

PayPal has rolled out QR code payments in Canada, enabling contactless mobile payments through the PayPal app. 

According to Vending Market Watch, PayPal will wave transaction fees until 30 September 2020 to help business owners during the coronavirus crisis. 

By using the QR code functionality, merchants can minimise physical interactions with the customers, while also limiting the customer's interaction with the checkout technology, as there is no need to touch a POS terminal or enter a PIN.

To benefit from this solution, users can go to the PayPal app, click 'Send', and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. Afterwards, the camera will open, thus enabling customers to scan a seller's QR code and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Sellers can create a PayPal-generated QR code by following the same steps.

Furthermore, PayPal rolled out this solution to 28 markets around the globe including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


More: Link


Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Canada
