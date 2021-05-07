|
Paypal launches POS QR code payments in Germany

Friday 7 May 2021 14:32 CET | News

Paypal has introduced its new mobile phone QR payment solution for cash register systems in Germany.

The solution uses NFC technology for the contactless smartphone payments. Munich Airport is the first dealer to introduce this in 41 stores. To use this function, the smartphone is held up to the cash register reader, similar to a contactless bank card.

A QR code on the user's smartphone is scanned at the checkout, which approves the payment in the Paypal app. According to Paypal, customers benefit by not having to enter a PIN code on the reader even when paying larger amounts. PayPal first introduced the new QR code system in the US in 2020. In Germany, a solution was previously available for smaller shops, which could, however, not be integrated into existing checkout systems.


