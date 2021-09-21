PayPal launches new upgraded app

The new personalised app provides PayPal customers with a single destination to securely manage their daily financial lives and do more with their money The new PayPal app will introduce new features for customers in the UK, including the launch of the PayPal Generosity Network and the introduction of the Generosity Network for Charity enabling community and charity fundraising, as well as the introduction of two-way messaging between two PayPal users.
The app includes a new dashboard providing a personalised view of a customer’s PayPal account including an at-a-glance carousel providing a snapshot of PayPal balance and upcoming ‘Pay in 3’ installments; a Wallet tab to manage payment instruments and review payment and account activity; Finances which includes PayPal’s buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency product; and the Payment Hub, which includes the ability to pay with QR Codes, as well as PayPal’s send and receive money features, international remittances, charitable and non-profit giving, and a two-way messaging feature to send notes of acknowledgment after peer-to-peer transactions.
